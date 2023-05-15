Vampire Weekend celebrate the 10th anniversary of ‘Modern Vampires of the City’









One decade on from the release of Modern Vampires of the City, Vampire Weekend took to Instagram to reflect on their self-described “most ‘studio album’”.

Lead vocalist Ezra Koenig reflects: “MVOTC didn’t have songs like A-Punk or Cousins, which began as riffs and started to come to life in the practice room. This is an album of more deliberate composition and detailed, patient recording.”

The post spotlights Rostam Batmanglij’s contributions as key to the album’s reception: “I think this is the VW album where Rostam’s composition and production shines through the most, and he deserves special praise and attention for his work here… These moments and many more are why this album still means something to people ten years later.”

But Modern Vampires of the City was also the band’s first time collaborating with another producer, Ariel Rechtshaid: “In this final phase, Ariel helped us break through some of the emotional and musical blocks that made finishing the record so challenging. He also jelped us discover recording to tape for the first time.”

The band also shout out Emily Lazar, XL, and Steve Buscemi.

