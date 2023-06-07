Vampire Weekend announces vinyl-only live album









American indie rockers Vampire Weekend have announced a new live LP, Frog on the Bass Drum, Vol. 1.

The live LP will be released in a vinyl-only format. Only 2,500 copies of the album have been pressed, with the band collaborating with Jack White’s Third Man Pressing record plant in Detroit to make the records. Frog on the Bass Drum, Vol. 1. takes its material from Vampire Weekend’s concert at the White River State Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, on June 7th, 2019.

That show saw the tour debut of songs like ‘Run’, ‘Boston (Ladies of Cambridge)’, and ‘M79’, all three of which are featured on the new live album. Frog on the Bass Drum, Vol. 1 features just eight of the 26 songs played at the concert.

The tracklisting also features ‘Unbelievers’ from Modern Vampires of the City, plus ‘Sunflower’ and ‘This Life’ from Father of the Bride. The album features two notable rarities as well: a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Jokerman’ from his 1983 album Infidels and an a capella verse of ‘Pizza Party’, the joke-rap song created by band leader Ezra Koenig and drummer Chris Tomson and released under the name ‘L’Homme Run’ while the pair were studying at Columbia University.

Check out the tracklisting for Frog on the Bass Drum, Vol. 1 down below.

Frog on the Bass Drum, Vol. 1 tracklisting

1. ‘Sunflower’

2. ‘Unbelievers’

3. ‘Run’

4. ‘Boston (Ladies of Cambridge)’

5. ‘This Life’

6. ‘Request Zone + Pizza Party’

7. ‘M79’

8. ‘Jokerman’