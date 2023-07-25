Authorities provide updated issue regarding Julian Sands’ cause of death









The official cause of death for the late actor Julian Sands has been announced as “undetermined” by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The British actor’s remains were found in June, nearly six months after he had been declared missing. The 65-year-old had been on a hike in the region of California’s Mount Baldy on January 13th and failed to return.

“The cause is ‘Undetermined’ due to the condition of the body, and because no other factors were discovered during the coroner’s investigation, this is common when dealing with cases of this type. This is the final determination,” Mara Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Coroner Department, told CNN on Monday.

Following Sands’ “missing” report, search parties were deployed across the Mount Baldy region. However, due to poor weather conditions throughout spring, the searches were limited and laborious.

“We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” a statement from Sands’ family read after the remains were found in June.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

