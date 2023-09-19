The unreleased Noel Gallagher track that sounds like when “The Beatles went to India”









CamelPhat member Dave Whelan has revealed that the duo previously worked on a track with Noel Gallagher that remains unreleased.

While CamelPhat worked with Gallagher on the song ‘Not Over Yet’ from their debut album, Dark Matter, released in 2020, another track was produced, which is reportedly still “sitting there”.

Whelan told The Daily Star: “We also did a great track with Noel that sounds like when The Beatles went to India. It features a sitar we recorded with a very talented Israeli musician.”

The collaboration occurred in lockdown, but whether it will see the light of day after three years on the backburner remains uncertain. Whelan explained: “Noel’s vocal isn’t complete. He was happy if we got another vocalist in to finish the track, and we tried.”

He added: “We used five different vocalists, but it’s only Noel’s voice that sounds right. For now, the track is sitting there. We’re happy if Noel wants to finish it for his own music or if he finishes it for us – we’ll respect Noel’s decision whatever.”

Dark Matter featured plenty of collaborations between CamelPhat and popular artists, from Jake Bugg to Elderbrook and Yannis Philippakis from Foals.

Listen to ‘Not Over Yet’ below.