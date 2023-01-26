Hear previously unreleased Motörhead track ‘Greedy Bastards’









Motörhead - 'Greedy Bastards' 4

Motörhead have released another studio outtake from the recording sessions for their 22nd and final album, Bad Magic. The provocative, political number burns slow but bright as late frontman Lemmy Kilmister delivers a poignant and evocative spoken-word passage as an attack on dishonest politicians.

“You’ve never seen a politician who’s kept his promise,” he says. “You never saw a politician who wasn’t a liar. Not even the Greens. It’s all bullshit, man. It’s all control. They want you to do what they say because their word is better than that other guy, right? It’s not!

“You should be sufficient in yourself, and you should do the best you can do. You should make the world a better place for having been in it, yeah? Not suck from it. You should make it better. You should give to it. All politicians are assholes!”

Meanwhile, a grungey, Crazy Horse-style guitar run plays in the background like a revving engine before the track kicks off with a drum beat. At 30 seconds in, Lemmy’s sorely-missed vocals take on the brooding lyrics: “Don’t ask me how I feel today/ I only want to get away/ I don’t understand the words you want to hear me say”

The track comes complete with an accompanying animated video directed by Natalia Jonderko Śmiechowicz, which can be streamed below.

‘Greedy Bastards’ joins ‘Bullet In Your Brain’, the other previously unheard Bad Magic reject, which arrived in December 2022. The two songs will appear on a deluxe reissue of the 2015 album, titled Bad Magic: Seriously Bad Magic. The reissue will arrive on February 24th and will also feature a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ as well as a full recording of Motörhead’s set at the 2015 Fuji Rock festival.

Last month, former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee paid tribute to Lemmy on the seventh anniversary of his death. The iconic frontman died in December 2015, just two days after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis. Eddie Clarke, the last surviving member of the original Motörhead line-up, died in 2018 after a bout of pneumonia.

Listen to Motörhead’s posthumous cracker ‘Greedy Bastards’ below.