Previously unheard and rare tracks from The Prodigy collated online









A group of The Prodigy fans have set up a website to share rare tracks and demos. The website provides links to YouTube, Vimeo and Soundcloud recordings, including promo and rare releases, side projects, fakes and misconceptions, interviews, samples, and rare studio tracks.

According to the website, All Souvenirs is “the unique project of five professionals working in different directions, yet closely tied with the music industry in one way or another”.

“We pooled our resources to create a new website with different rare information as it was trendy in the early 2000s,” a statement reads. “On our website, exclusive and the most credible information about the great band which has become common interest in recent years is collected bit by bit.”

Fans of the electronic band can find plenty of goodies on the site, including a studio cover of ‘Ghost Town’ by The Specials. There is also a live cover of Madness’ ‘Night Boat To Cairo’ and a rare VIP mix of ‘Made in 2 Minutes’ by Bug Kahn & The Plastic Jam.

The website chronologically lists tracks such as an early ‘Fuel My Fire’ demo in the unreleased and unheard section. If no recording is available, the site links back to interviews where band members discussed specific unreleased songs, thus providing a comprehensive database of their work. The site also collects setlists, art and design, and rare video clips.

Last year, The Prodigy toured for the first time since the death of their frontman Keith Flint. The singer took his own life in March 2019, resulting in a 1.5-mile public procession on the day of his funeral, attended by fans from across the world.

The Prodigy will headline EXIT 2023 later this year, a festival co-founded by the band’s own Liam Howlett. Taking place in Serbia, their set will pay tribute to Flint with a laser projection of the musician. Moreover, the band are also set to appear at Parklife and Mad Cool.