Ukrainian protester ushered off Cannes red carpet by security









A protestor from Ukraine was ushered off the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. She had covered herself in fake blood and began heading up the Palais steps. The French city has prevented any protests from taking place this year along the Croisette and the surrounding areas.

The protestor is Ilona Chernobai, a fitness influencer with more than one million Instagram followers. She arrived at the Cannes red carpet dressed in the Ukrainian coloured dress of blue and yellow. Upon getting to the Palais steps, she removed several bags of fake blood from beneath her outfit and doused herself in the red liquid.

It wasn’t long before security grabbed Chernobai and ushered her away from proceedings. The influencer has now taken to her Instagram account to write about her protest.

“On the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, I came out in a dress in the colours of our flag and poured red paint on myself,” Chernobai wrote (translated from Ukrainian to English). “I used my chance, and with this act, I reminded what is happening in Ukraine!!!”

Chernobai added, “Unfortunately, I can no longer post all the events in stories, like many bloggers because Instagram destroys everything! But my page is under threat of deletion! I am very glad that my act spread all over the world media! People should not forget about us! “I am with Ukraine in my heart. I did what I had to do!”

She went on to note that she has now been banned from the Cannes Film Festival as well as several other high-profile events but admitted that she thinks her actions have been worth it.

The festival has banned all Russian representatives from attending this year’s iteration. The committee wrote in a statement, “We will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government.”

