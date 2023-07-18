UK music tourism numbers reach 1.1 million









UK Music has released the Here, There and Everywhere report, which reveals that 1.1 million overseas tourists visited the UK for music in 2022. This marks the first time the number has surpassed a million.

The report also noted a further 13.3 million domestic tourists. Across the year, the combined 14.4 million music tourists generated £6.6 billion and supported 56,000 full-time jobs.

The report specifically notes large-scale shows from British artists Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Dua Lipa as contributing to the year’s success. It also acknowledges the influence of Glastonbury Festival. Last year’s edition was headlined by Paul McCartney and garnered an attendance of 6.5 million.

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, the UK Music Chief Executive, stated, “The cultural soft power of music is a driving force behind tourism. The UK’s music scene has permeated global consciousness, shaping fashion, art, and even political movements all over the world. British artists have long held an ability to resonate with diverse audiences, transcending both language and cultural barriers.”

He added, “There is a growing recognition of the need to support and boost music at the regional level to ensure the UK’s music scene can thrive. Local authorities are now actively exploring innovative strategies and initiatives to leverage.”

The Chief Executive Officer of VisitBritain/VisitEngland also contributed to the report’s introduction, stating, “The impressive statistics speak for themselves. Billions of pounds generated for the UK economy from music tourism, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and small businesses right across the country.”

Despite the mostly positive nature of the report, it did find that some local venues were forced to close due to the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Music Venue Trust, which looks to support the country’s grassroots venues, contributed to the data, estimating that one music venue has closed each week since the start of 2023.

Read the full report via UK Music’s Instagram account.

See more