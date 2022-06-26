Glastonbury 2022: Listen to a playlist of Paul McCartney’s stellar setlist









Paul McCartney set Glastonbury alight with one of the most iconic sets in the festival’s fabled 50-year history last night.

Including virtual duets with John Lennon and collaborations with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen, the former Beatle was in the form of his life despite cresting over the milestone of being 80 years old last week.

Opening with the classic ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ before delving into Wings numbers ‘Junior’s Farm’ and ‘Letting Go’, McCartney partnered culture-changing tunes with a few lesser-known obscurities as he rolled back the years.

The star had previously said, “Sometimes I wish I was a bit more like Bob [Dylan],” when crediting his trope avoiding setlists. “He’s legendary… and doesn’t give a shit! But I’m not like that.” McCartney certainly followed that mantra last night.

However, alongside the lesser-known tracks were mammoth hits like ‘Hey Jude’ which closed the set before he came back out for an encore including ‘Helter Skelter’ and the rousing closer ‘The End’.

Beyond the songs, it was a setlist that comprised the life and times of a legend and reaffirmed ‘Macca’ as one of the finest musicians of all time. And you can relive these golden Glastonbury memories in the playlist of his setlist below.

Paul McCartney Glastonbury 2022 setlist:

Can’t Buy Me Love (The Beatles song) Junior’s Farm (Wings song) Letting Go (Wings song) Got to Get You Into My Life (The Beatles song) Come On to Me Let Me Roll It (Wings song) (with “Foxy Lady” outro jam) Getting Better (The Beatles song) Let ‘Em In (Wings song) My Valentine Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five (Wings song) Maybe I’m Amazed I’ve Just Seen a Face (The Beatles song) In Spite of All the Danger (The Quarrymen song) Love Me Do (The Beatles song) Dance Tonight Blackbird (The Beatles song) Here Today New Lady Madonna (The Beatles song) Fuh You Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite! (The Beatles song) Something (The Beatles song) Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (The Beatles song) You Never Give Me Your Money (The Beatles song) She Came in Through the Bathroom Window (The Beatles song) Get Back (The Beatles song) I Saw Her Standing There (The Beatles song with Dave Grohl) Band on the Run (Wings song with Dave Grohl) Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen cover with Bruce Springsteen) I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles song with Bruce Springsteen) Let It Be (The Beatles song) Live and Let Die (Wings song) Hey Jude (The Beatles song) Encore: I’ve Got a Feeling (The Beatles song, virtual duet with John Lennon) Helter Skelter (The Beatles song) Golden Slumbers (The Beatles song) Carry That Weight (The Beatles song) The End (The Beatles song with Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen)

