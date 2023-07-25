UK Global Screen Fund announce recipients of scheme









The BFI‘s UK Global Screen Fund has announced nine new films to receive support from the scheme. The fund will allocate over £1.2 million to support UK producers in their creative endeavours with international collaborators.

The announcement of the 12 latest recipients includes collaborations with India, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, France, Italy, Greece, Germany, Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.

The productions awarded by the scheme include Barbie Uncovered, a documentary about the Mattel character’s dark background story, Chennai Story, a romantic comedy set across the UK and India, and Sisters, the directorial feature debut for Ariane Labed, amongst others.

The head of the UK Global Screen Fund, Denitsa Yordanova, shared, “It is fantastic to see such a strong and diverse slate of co-production projects from companies across the UK, collaborating with a growing and exciting mix of international territories, many for the first time.”

She continued, “The UK Global Screen Fund is proud to support the UK independent screen sector with ambitious plans for reaching new international audiences and this range of film, TV, documentary and animation projects has great potential to capitalise on and deepen international partnerships and achieve success in new global markets.”

Nefeli Zygopoulou is a producer at I Made it Films, who are behind one of the awarded productions, In The Black. She added, “We are immensely proud of the UK Global Screen Fund award which was pivotal in making this international co-production a reality. It is indeed befitting that ‘In the Black’, a narrative that elevates and celebrates diversity, is also a testament to the synergy of diverse cultures and minds coming together to create it.”

Since its inception, the fund has awarded over £5 million to 33 co-productions. It has also now expanded to support Ukrainian filmmakers with the European Solidarity Fund for Ukrainian Films. The BFI also recently invested £6.48 million in audience engagement.