Ty Segall announces new album 'Hello, Hi' and drops lead single









Ty Segall - 'Hello, Hi' 7.1

California’s most prolific rocker, Ty Segall, has returned with a raucous new offering and confirmed his latest album, Hello, Hi, which will be released this summer. Ramping up the excitement for his new album, Segall has dropped the title track, and it does not disappoint.

The latest effort is nothing particularly new for Ty Segall, apart from the fact that his vocals are particularly high-pitched on the new single, and at points, he sounds like Freddie Mercury on ‘Brighton Rock’, but it’s not a bad thing, it works extraordinarily well. Musically, the track features the fuzzy guitars and pounding rhythm section that made 2012’s Slaughterhouse and 2014’s Manipulator so esteemed. There are also the more frenetic elements of his work with The Muggers here, and we’re all for it.

We have high hopes for the new record, as its predecessor, last year’s Harmonizer, was also excellent. At this point in time, we know that whatever Segall produces, it will be quality, so we’re safe in the knowledge that Hello, Hi, will be great, even if the possibility of it not being particularly groundbreaking looms large.

Hello, Hi is set for release on July 22nd and comes courtesy of Segall’s longtime home, Drag City. He recorded the album at his home in California, and if the first single is anything to go by, it is to be imbued with all the heady sensory delights that his native state has to offer.

It’s been a busy period for Segall. Earlier this year, he released the soundtrack for Whirlybird, the 2020 documentary by Matt Yoka, which follows the story of Zoey Tur and Marika Gerrard, the founders of the Los Angeles News Service, which captured the footage of O.J. Simpson’s car chase and the 1992 riots.

Listen to ‘Hello, Hi’ below.

Hello, Hi tracklist:

Good Morning Cement Over Hello, Hi Blue Looking at You Don’t Lie Saturday Pt. 1 Saturday Pt. 2 Distraction

