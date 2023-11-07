Ty Segall announces new album ‘Three Bells’

Ty Segall has announced details of his upcoming album, Three Bells, set for release on January 26th, 2024 via Drag City Records. Additionally, Segall has also shared his new single ‘My Room’.

Following the release of Hello, Hi in 2022, Three Bells will mark Segall’s 15th solo record. “I’m excited for this record to exist,” he shared of the release. “It was made with my friend Cooper Crain at Harmonizer Studios. My lovely wife Denée and I wrote five of the songs together. She also made the album cover.”

The garage rocker continued to credit his collaborators, noting, “Mr. Emmett Kelly kept the low end going on some live takes and Mr. Ben Boye joined us for some improvised sounds on a track. There’s also a collaboration with The Freedom Band. Our sound person Matt Littlejohn engineered that track.”

Segall also shared the third single ahead of the new record, ‘My Room’, which sees him channel David Bowie, favouring glam influences over his garage roots. It follows on from previous release ‘Eggman’, released in September.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Segall and Matt Yoka. The visuals show Segall performing the track, guitar in hand, refusing to be deterred by the torrent of bananas being thrown at him.

After closing out the year with a series of solo acoustic shows across California, Segall is set to take to the road again in 2024, with concerts across the United States scheduled to begin in February.

Watch the music video for ‘My Room’ below.