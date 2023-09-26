Ty Segall shares new song ‘Eggman’









Prolific psychedelic garage rocker Ty Segall is back with his second new song of the year, ‘Eggman’.

Beginning with a prominent riff layered over quick-paced, urgent drums, Segall’s voice soon chimes in, repeating the words, “Your mouth is agape/ And caked with eggs/ Hey, I’m talking to you, do you know what you do?/ You sit and rot your mind with thought.”

The track follows his previous single, ‘Void’, which was released in August. Clocking in at six and a half minutes, the song has a hallucinatory and dreamlike guitar line running through it, eventually building towards a heavy, sludgy ending.

To accompany ‘Eggman’, Segall teamed up with his wife, Denée Segall, who he plays with in C.I.A, to create an egg-themed music video. It’s a simple yet amusing setup, with Segall sitting at a table wearing a western-inspired shirt, a cowboy hat that is too small for his head, and painted-on rosy cheeks.

However, the video quickly gets more uncomfortable as Segall begins to gorge himself on eggs, helping himself with sips of water until he looks visibly sick.

The arrival of ‘Eggman’ and ‘Void’ comes after the release of Segall’s fourteenth album, Hello, Hi, which he shared last year. The musician also recently announced tour dates for 2024, which will see him travel across North America.

Watch the video below.