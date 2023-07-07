Two previously unheard Prince tracks released









Two previously unreleased tracks by Prince have been shared on streaming platforms. ‘7 (E Flat Version’ and ‘All A Share Together Now’ are available to listen to now.

The songs were first premiered to fans last month at Paisley Park at an event which was held to celebrate the late musician’s 65th birthday. The annual Celebration festival began in 2017 as a way for his fans to commemorate his legacy, and this year, it marked seven years since his death.

During the event, there was also special performances by his peers including Sounds of Blackness and The Steeles, Stokley of Mint Condition, members of Prince’s band New Power Generation, his former backing singer Shelby J, and DJ Rashida.

‘7 (E Flat Version) was recorded in 1992, and a different version of the track appeared on his album Love Symbol with the New Power Generation. Meanwhile, until now ‘All A Share Together Now’ has never been officially released despite being made in 2006.

In other Prince news, British singer Jessie Ware recently spoke of her “regret” of rejecting a support slot with the ‘Purple One’. “I was supposed to be opening for him at a Birmingham gig,” Ware recalled to NME. “I knew he liked me because he used to do these live streams as a DJ, and he started playing ‘Wildest Moments’. I was like, ‘Wow, Prince knows who I am!’”

She added: “It was the greatest compliment in the world. I know everyone has got a Prince story, and mine is that I never got to meet him because I annoyingly had to go to Greece to do a wedding recce! Look, my husband is semi-worth it… but honestly, it’s a big regret.”

