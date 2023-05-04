Jessie Ware reveals why she couldn’t support Prince: “It’s a big regret”









Jessie Ware has revealed why she missed the opportunity to open for the late ‘Purple Rain’ musician Prince.

Ware looked back on why she had to forego the chance to open for Prince on his 2014 ‘Hit and Run’ tour whilst speaking to the NME. She jokingly attributed it to going to Greece to plan her wedding.

“I was supposed to be opening for him at a Birmingham gig,” Ware recalled. “I knew he liked me because he used to do these live streams as a DJ, and he started playing ‘Wildest Moments’. I was like, ‘Wow, Prince knows who I am!'”

Continuing, Ware explained: “It was the greatest compliment in the world. I know everyone has got a Prince story, and mine is that I never got to meet him because I annoyingly had to go to Greece to do a wedding recce! Look, my husband is semi-worth it… but honestly, it’s a big regret.”

While meeting Prince is no longer possible, Ware discussed other aspects of her bucket list. “I’m looking forward to playing big festivals and really cementing myself as an artist that people want to see live,” she told the publication.

Concluding: “Maybe you don’t know about me but have heard that the live show is really good fun – it’s not supposed to be self-indulgent, it’s supposed to be a good time for everyone. That is something I love and cherish about live music, so that’s my true ambition: to be a brilliant live performer”.

Jessie Ware released her new album That! Feels! Good!, on April 28th.