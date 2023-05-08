The two nude scenes of Marilyn Monroe’s career









Norma Jeane Mortenson, more commonly recognised by her stage name Marilyn Monroe, is one of the best-known actors of all time. Monroe, for better or for worse, became one of the biggest sex symbols in America during the 1950s and ’60s and was quite often typecast within the film industry for playing the ‘blonde bombshell’ comic character archetype.

Of course, because of Monroe’s sex symbol status, it was her physicality that she was perhaps known for, and throughout her career, she performed in a limited number of nude scenes, even though this was largely unheard of around the 1950s when feelings about sex were still largely hindered by old-fashioned values.

Tight censorship rules meant that Hollywood in the Golden Age was unable to show explicit nudity in its studios’ films. However, by the time the 1960s swung around and attitudes towards sex, in general, had started to have more of a liberal air about them, there were a few stars who were ready to bare all.

Of course, one of them was Monroe, and throughout her career, shot two nude scenes, which were actually filmed just a year apart. The first arrived in the 1961 neo-western movie The Misfits, directed by John Huston, in which Monroe starred opposite Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift.

Interestingly, though, neither of Monroe’s nude scenes arrived in cinemas direct from the reel. In terms of The Misfits, the scene arose out of spontaneity between Monroe and Gable in a moment of passionate acted lovemaking. Monroe is filmed in bed when she suddenly drops the sheets, and it’s all caught on tape. However, the scene did not make it into the final cut.

The second of Monroe’s nude scenes came in George Cukor’s 1962 film Something’s Got to Give, which is to this day unfinished. the project is a remake of the 1940 comedy My Favourite Wife and is Monroe’s final work, although its production was marred by the problems that were arising from her personal life.

In the film, Monroe’s character Ellen is set to swim in the nude in order to arouse her estranged husband, who watches on from his hotel room. Of course, Monroe died before the film was completed, leading to it being abandoned completely. There are several clips of the scene surfacing online now, however.

Had either of the scenes arrived in cinemas, they would have made Monroe the first Hollywood star to act in the buff since the Golden Age. However, because they did not, it was Jayne Mansfield who took the title in 1963’s Promises! Promises!.