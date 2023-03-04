The trailblazing way that Marilyn Monroe responded to her leaked nude images









We might look back at Marilyn Monroe as a liberating sex symbol, but it’s partly down to her defiance that ‘sex symbols’ are part of our modern parlance at all. In Los Angeles in the 1940s and ‘50s, actors were tied to Morality Agreements. This, however, didn’t mean that if you were a good, honest thespian you got work, it just meant that the bourgeoisie could sneer from above. It was a binding way to keep actors in line with a certain conservative way of thinking and a handy way to dish out drummed-up P45s.

In 1949, when Marilyn Monroe finally agreed to pose nude for erotic images with Tom Kelley, she hadn’t worked in a while, was late on her rent and her car was about to be repossessed. She decided to take the money offered and agreed to the shoot under a false name. “Sure I posed. I needed the money,” she later said.

Despite his humble motivation and a desire to remain anonymous, the images blew up and people tied them to the actress. She was doxxed and her fledgling Hollywood career lay in ruin. Her next move changed the world. She stood by the pictures, embraced the backlash, and used it as not only a launch pad but also to espouse the vital point that those condemning her were the same people seeking out the images and poring over them. This poured ice on the concept of a bogus Morality Agreement and sexual conservatism had been subtly subverted in one fell swoop.

Thereafter, the ultimate irony came to the fore: she was a success and was hired off the back of those images. She was quick to highlight the duplicity of this as she moved up in the world. “In Hollywood a girl’s virtue is much less important than her hairdo,” she commented. “You’re judged by how you look, not by what you are. Hollywood’s a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for kiss, and fifty cents for your soul. I know, because I turned down the first offer often enough and held out for the fifty.”

Thus, she defied the possessive angle. “An actress is not a machine, but they treat you like a machine. A money machine,” she said. If she was going to make money and be exposed then she was going to do it on her own terms. So, six weeks before her untimely death, Monroe met with the famed photographer Bert Stern for a series of images considered her most intimate ever taken. The images of the 36-year-old star expose her vulnerability and, as Norman Mailer commented, they show that her “greatest love affair was conceivably with the camera,” a vessel to expression that was often suppressed elsewhere.

The Taschen book Norman Mailer, Bert Stern, Marilyn Monroe features her painful decree: “I knew I belonged to the public and to the world, not because I was talented or even beautiful, but because I never belonged to anything or anyone else.” These final images, and the first erotic set that spawned them flip that statement on its head, they show her relishing in the concept of her taking autonomy over the ownership of her own body and beauty, and that defiance proved pivotal in the march of liberation.

You can find out more about the unique Taschen publication, Norman Mailer/Bert Stern: Marilyn Monroe, and get a copy of your own by clicking here.

The erotic Bert Stern images of Marilyn Monroe:

(Credit: Bert Stern)

(Credit: Bert Stern)

(Credit: Bert Stern)