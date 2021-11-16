MGM reveal two exclusive clips from 'House of Gucci'









Fashion lovers rejoice: MGM Studios has unveiled two official clips from House of Gucci. Ahead of its release in theatres on November 24th, we’ve been given a gloriously tense scene between Adam Driver and Lady Gaga (looking startlingly like Sophia Loren) which forms part of Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic about Gucci, one of the most renowned and luxury fashion brands of all time.

In another clip, we see the grandson of the brand’s founding father, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and his wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), poring over an array of Gucci knockoffs. “As far as fakes go, they’re pretty good,” Maurizio chuckles as the camera pans over handbags, slippers, mugs, thermos flasks, and all manner of ther items emblazoned with the Gucci’s trademark symbol. Patrizia, however, sees nothing to laugh about.

In another clip, a fearsome Patrizia confronts her husband Maurizio about the direction of the brand: “It’s time to take out the trash,” she says. “Aldo and Paolo? They’re poison. They’re an embarrassment to this company, and everybody knows it”.

Scott’s film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci, which follows the story of Patrizia’s marriage into the Gucci family, exploring how her unrestrained ambition led to her hiring a hitman to kill her own husband, nearly destroying the legacy of the house of Gucci.

Driver and Gaga star alongside Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto as other members of the Gucci family. Gaga recently opened up about preparing for the role, explaining how she turned to the animal kingdom to capture the energy of Reggiani at each stage of her life. “Earlier in her life, I [channelled] a cat, like a house cat,” she told reporters. “In the middle of the film … I was a fox. And so I studied the way foxes hunt, and they’re actually quite playful when they hunt.

“And then I studied panthers for the end,” Gaga concluded. “I watched lots of videos about the way that panthers hunt. And they’re sort of seductive … they sort of seduce and then they pounce.”

