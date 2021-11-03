Lady Gaga lived as her 'House of Gucci' character for 18 months









The second of two epic stories in 2021 from Alien and Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, House of Gucci stars Adam Driver and Lady Gaga and aims to take pop culture by storm upon its upcoming release in late November.

Adapted from Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book, The House of Gucci: A True Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, Scott’s latest project follows the Gucci family scandal that shook the world in the 1990s. Swirling with deceit, swollen egos and even assassination, the story is a wild one, with Ridley Scott casting Adam Driver and Lady Gaga alongside Jared Leto, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino in the impressive ensemble cast.

Ahead of the release of the film later this month, star Lady Gaga has discussed the portrayal of her character Patrizia Reggiani, describing how she prepared for the role and immersed herself into the insanity of her character. Speaking to British Vogue the actor commented, “It is three years since I started working on it and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half”.

Rarely breaking character, the role saw Lady Gaga speaking with an Italian accent for a whole nine months, with the actor stating: “I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money”.

Inspired by her character’s love of photography, she explains: “I started to take photographs as well. I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer”.

Continuing, she adds, “I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it”.

Check out the latest trailer for House of Gucci below, with the film set to be released worldwide on November 26.