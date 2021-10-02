Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for new album







Only last month Tony Bennett announced his retirement, but in an unexpected twist, a new album with his friend and collaborator Lady Gaga is set to be a farewell.

And yes, for those who missed the news the first time out, Tony Bennett is retiring and it’s sad news for all of us, but he is 95 years old, so this has been coming for a while now.

Somehow, the virile veteran of the stage was still performing just last month alongside his aforementioned young pal Lady Gaga for two sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

However, his son and manager, Danny Bennett, has since revealed that they would be his last. As he told Variety in an interview: “There won’t be any additional concerts.”

Humbly adding: “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.” With concerts off the cards, the legendary performer was unwilling to be silenced and instead took to the less strenuous world of the studio.

The star had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016, but he was fighting against the condition with the same strength that he always showed in his creative work and was set to embark on a tour later this year. This forthcoming album signifies even further resilience in the old boy.

Love for Sale is a new album that spans ten songs in total plucked from the golden back catalogue of the American composer Cole Porter.

The album is currently available to stream on both Apple Music and Spotify and you can catch the sweet tones transfigured by a strong friendship below.

