‘Twilight’ television show reportedly in development









The Twilight Saga is reportedly getting a television spinoff. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new series version of the Stephenie Meyer book series is being developed by Lionsgate Television.

According to the report, the Twilight TV series is in its first stages of development. The series has yet to become attached to a network/platform or a writer. “Sources say the studio, which controls the rights to the franchise, plans to lead the development on the project before shopping the rights to the package,” the report explains. “There is not yet a timeline for when the Twilight series will be taken out to potential buyers as Lionsgate first plans to find a writer to steer it.”

The report also states that Meyer is currently expected to be involved in the project. Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig, who was responsible for purchasing the original rights for Summit Entertainment, are both attached to executive produce the television series.

The streaming rights for the four Twilight films are currently held by NBCUniversal. According to reports, representatives for Lionsgate Television declined to comment. The new series has yet to establish a timeline for a definitive release date in the future.