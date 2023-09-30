Tupac Shakur’s sister calls the arrest of murder suspect a “pivotal moment”









The sister of Tupac Shakur, Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, has spoken out about the rapper’s murder following the arrest and charge of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis.

On September 29th, Davis was charged with Shakur’s murder. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo believes that Davis was the “on-ground, on-site commander” and “ordered the death” of Shakur.

In his book Compton City Legend, Davis states that he was inside the gunman’s car when Shakur was murdered, with the rapper being shot multiple times as he was on the way to a nightclub.

Shakur’s sister, who runs The Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, posted a statement following the news of Davis’ arrest and subsequent charge, calling the developments a “pivotal moment”.

She added: “The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son.”

“His life and death matters, and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory, but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete.”

“There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice, on all fronts,” she continued.