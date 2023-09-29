Man charged in connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur









After two decades following the murder of Tupac Shakur, Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis was indicted on September 29th on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Davis was arrested earlier in the day on September 29th and had been awaiting a formal charge. This arrest follows the recent tell-all book Davis wrote, Compton City Legend. While chronicling his life, the former gang member revealed he was present on the night of the West Coast rapper’s murder and was in the car of the gunman.

In his book, Davis went on to say that he originally spoke to federal authorities about the murder in 2010, saying, “They offered to let me go for running a ‘criminal enterprise’ and numerous alleged murders for the truth about the Tupac and Biggie murders. They promised they would shred the indictment and stop the grand jury if I helped them out”.

In a statement during the hearing, District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke about the years leading up to the trial, saying (via AP), “It has often been said that justice delayed is justice denied. In this case, justice has been delayed, but justice won’t be denied”.

Los Angeles detective Greg Kading previously commented on the long-awaited break in the case, stating, ” It’s so long overdue. People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted”.

Shakur’s murder was the product of feuds going on between Shakur and East Coast rapper Biggie Smalls in the mid-1990s. The late Los Angeles-born rapper had recently released his fourth album All Eyez on Me prior to his murder.

This is a developing story.