Man arrested in relation to the murder of Tupac Shakur









Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis has been arrested in Los Angeles over the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The arrest took place in the early hours of the morning on September 29th. Currently, the charge or charges have not been made public, but according to the AP, an official indictment is expected to follow shortly.

Davis, who published his autobiography Compton Street Legend in 2019, has previously claimed to have been in the Cadillac which fired the fatal bullet during the shooting which caused Shakur to lose his life aged 25.

In July, Las Vegas police raided the home of Davis’ wife, and official documentation confirms this was related to searching for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur”. They reportedly left the property with various electrical products, including multiple computers and a hard drive, plus several bullets.

Following a cancer diagnosis, Davis admitted during an interview on the BET network that he was inside of the Cadillac on that fateful night.

He also claimed his nephew, Orlando ‘Baby Lane’ Anderson, was sitting beside him in the back of the vehicle, and they’d previously had a brawl inside of a casino with Shakur. Anderson denied any involvement with the murder of Shakur and was later killed in a shooting in 1998.

During a recent interview with the AP, former Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading, who worked extensively on the case, said of the developments: “It’s so long overdue. People have been yearning for him to be arrested for a long time. It’s never been unsolved in our minds. It’s been unprosecuted.”

Shakur died in hospital six days after he was shot four times during the drive-by. The incident occurred while driving through Las Vegas with Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The legendary rapper had released the seminal All Eyez On Me months prior to his death.

This is a developing story.