Tributes pour in for punk designer Vivienne Westwood









British punk fashion innovator and activist Vivienne Westwood sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 81. In the aftermath, scores of her peers and admirers have taken some time to pay tribute.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” a message posted on her official Twitter page read. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

In a press statement, Westwood’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end, and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.”

Westwood was a true artist, and her design ideas through the 1970s revolutionised fashion during the punk era. Her work alongside Malcolm McLaren saw her become the leading force for SEX, a Chelsea boutique the pair helmed together.

SEX was later renamed ‘Seditionaries: Clothes for Heroes’, and Westwood most notably went on to coordinate outfits for the Sex Pistols, whom McLaren managed.

Punk fashion icon Jordan – real name Pamela Rooke – who died earlier this year, worked as a model for Westwood and helped manage the shop, which bands like Siouxsie and The Banshees and Adam and The Ants, among others, would frequent.

Westwood started her own eponymous fashion brand in the 1980s, and as her status grew, she became more politically vocal. Most notably, she became increasingly involved in the field of climate change activism after founding the Climate Revolution in 2012.

“Capitalism is as corrupt as a rotten apple,” Westwood wrote as part of the Climate Revolution manifesto. “It’s the economy, stupid! U accept because u think there’s no alternative. But we have hope (war is fought 4 land + cheap labour). Change the economy – NO MAN’S LAND. Start by renting use of land, ocean + air – target: sustainability + peace.”

Following the icon’s tragic death yesterday, tributes have poured in from all corners of the entertainment and fashion industries. Among them was one from former Sex Pistol Glen Matlock.

“I have just heard the sad news about a one off, single minded, talented lady,” Matlock wrote on Twitter. “A privilege to have rubbed shoulders with her in the mid ‘70s at the birth of punk and the waves it created that still resound today for the disaffected. My thoughts are with her friends and family.”

“Vivienne is gone and the world is already a less interesting place,” another Twitter post from Chrissie Hynde read. “Love you Viv. Chrissie”

Read more tributes below.

Vivienne Westwood is the woman that showed me I could do anything, I could wear what I wanted, she was an ICON and I lived my life through hers in some sorts of way. There will never be another, but we’ll continue your fight 💚 #viviennewestwood — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) December 29, 2022

https://t.co/pLAvvpyMWr #VivienneWestwood RIP it will take me a bit to take this in… — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) December 29, 2022

RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) December 29, 2022

R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours! pic.twitter.com/O6RZqpEVLq — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 29, 2022

Vivienne Westwood was a creative icon who helped cement the UK at the very forefront of modern fashion. My thoughts are with her family and friends. https://t.co/N6iyF5NNhd — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 29, 2022