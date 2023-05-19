Tributes pour in for The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke









Andy Rourke, the iconic bassist for The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. The tragic news was reported by guitarist Johnny Marr who posted a tribute to the late musician on social media platforms, insisting that Rourke’s musical legacy will persist for years to come.

In a post about Rourke’s brilliance, Marr wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

Marr had been childhood friends with Rourke, having spent a lot of time in school together while encouraging each other’s love for music. In fact, it was Marr who asked Rourke to try bass, which completely altered his journey as an artist. He became a vital part of The Smiths’ success, making incredible contributions to their sonic identity.

In addition to Marr’s announcement, other tributes for Rourke have poured in on various social media platforms. While talking about Rourke’s trademark approach to bass, Twitter user Birmingham 81 wrote: “RIP Andy Rourke. Terribly sad news. Condolences to his family and friends. His melodic bass lines were such an integral, distinctive and memorable part of The Smiths’ special sound.”

