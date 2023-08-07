Tributes pour in for ‘The Exorcist’ director William Friedkin, dead at 87









American director, screenwriter and producer William Friedkin has passed away at the age of 87. Tributes from across the globe have poured in following the news of his passing.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Friedkin is best known for directing several influential and acclaimed films across different genres, which saw him change the course of horror history with The Exorcist and pick up the ‘Best Director’ Academy Award for The French Connection.

Friedkin gained widespread recognition and success with his early films, particularly in the 1970s. One of his most iconic works is the 1973 horror film The Exorcist is often regarded as one of the greatest horror movies ever made. The film was a massive commercial and critical success, earning ten Academy Award nominations.

Friedkin’s filmography also includes works like Sorcerer, To Live and Die in L.A., Bug, and Killer Joe. His films often explore themes of morality, obsession, and the darker aspects of human nature. Friedkin is known for his distinctive visual style and his willingness to push boundaries in storytelling. Friedkin’s final film, The Caine Mutiny Court-Marshal, was set to premiere in Venice this year.

Since the news of his passing broke, tributes have poured in from some of the industry’s biggest figureheads. Actor Elijah Wood, known for his work in the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, wrote on Twitter: “Aww man…a true cinematic master whose influence will continue to extend forever. So long, William Friedkin”.

Mike Reiss, a comedy writer known best for The Simpsons, also wrote on Twitter: “When working on the Mr. Plow show, we heard that William Friedkin was a fan of The Simpsons. So we put in a parody of his film SORCERER just for him. Years later, he visited the show, charmed everyone, and even wound up as a guest star. RIP a great guy.”

Gremlins filmmaker Joe Dante said: “RIP William Friedkin, one of our very first guests on our podcast, The Movies That Made Me.”

Eli Roth, director of Hostel and Cabin Fever, wrote on Instagram: “RIP to the legend William Friedkin. One of the most impactful directors of all time and certainly set the course of my life in a different direction with The Exorcist. He was so incredibly nice and supportive the few times I was lucky enough to meet him. Watch Sorcerer if you’ve never seen it. He was one of a kind. Legend.”

American filmmaker Scott Derrickson wrote: “It was an honor to have numerous lengthy chats via Twitter with William Friedkin. He also sent word through his wife to one of my producers that he watched & loved The Black Phone— a gesture I will always treasure. The Exorcist and Sorcerer are 2 of the greatest films ever made.”

Michael Warburton also shared his love for the “sadly now late but always great” filmmaker, adding a poignant video to his timeline.

Friedkin is survived by his fourth wife Sherry Lansing, as well as his two sons.

