Tributes pour in for The Band founder, Robbie Robertson, dead at 80

After the tragic death of rock legend Robbie Robertson, the rock community has come forward to mourn the passing of a titan.
Forming the band The Hawks back in the 1960s, Robertson had worked with The Band as part of Bob Dylan’s backing group for most of his touring career. Following his work with Dylan, Robertson formed The Band, who would go on to success with albums like Music From Big Pink and Stage Fright.
The Band ended on Thanksgiving of 1976 with the film The Last Waltz, chronicling their journey as players and featuring various special guests performing alongside them, such as blues pianist Dr John and Eric Clapton. From there, Robertson moved on to a solo career.
Canadian music correspondent Eric Alper delivered a tribute to the fallen idol, writing, “The Band’s guitarist and primary songwriter of ‘The Weight’, ‘The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down’, and ‘Up On Cripple Creek’, among other classics, has died at age 80. His songwriting, musical style, and production have influenced nearly everyone”.
Other noted musicians in the Canadian music community have expressed their condolences. Bryan Adams eulogised Robertson saying, “Thanks for the great music”, while Ron Sexsmith said, “His songwriting and guitar playing made such a lasting impact on music”.
Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist also posted: “A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s”.
Fellow Canadian music journalist George Stroumboulopoulos stating: “Rest in Peace to one of the most influential artists to ever do it. The Band. Those songs. His talents were so rooted in the soil of this place”.
Steve Hyden had also praised Robertson’s work as well, saying, “Wrote some of the greatest songs of all time. Still my favourite guitarist to back up Bob Dylan. His debut solo album is one of my personal favourites. A real titan”.
Actor Kiefer Sutherland, another Canadian native, posted a memorial to Robertson, stating, “The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar”.
Classic rock pianist Dr John had also expressed his condolences, adding a picture on Twitter of him and Robertson performing together in The Band’s final concert, The Last Waltz. Robertson leaves behind his ex-wife, three children, and five grandchildren.