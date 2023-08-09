Tributes pour in for The Band founder, Robbie Robertson, dead at 80









After the tragic death of rock legend Robbie Robertson, the rock community has come forward to mourn the passing of a titan.

Forming the band The Hawks back in the 1960s, Robertson had worked with The Band as part of Bob Dylan’s backing group for most of his touring career. Following his work with Dylan, Robertson formed The Band, who would go on to success with albums like Music From Big Pink and Stage Fright.

The Band ended on Thanksgiving of 1976 with the film The Last Waltz, chronicling their journey as players and featuring various special guests performing alongside them, such as blues pianist Dr John and Eric Clapton. From there, Robertson moved on to a solo career.

Canadian music correspondent Eric Alper delivered a tribute to the fallen idol, writing, “The Band’s guitarist and primary songwriter of ‘The Weight’, ‘The Night They Drove Ol’ Dixie Down’, and ‘Up On Cripple Creek’, among other classics, has died at age 80. His songwriting, musical style, and production have influenced nearly everyone”.

Other noted musicians in the Canadian music community have expressed their condolences. Bryan Adams eulogised Robertson saying, “Thanks for the great music”, while Ron Sexsmith said, “His songwriting and guitar playing made such a lasting impact on music”.

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band guitarist also posted: “A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s”.

Fellow Canadian music journalist George Stroumboulopoulos stating: “Rest in Peace to one of the most influential artists to ever do it. The Band. Those songs. His talents were so rooted in the soil of this place”.

Steve Hyden had also praised Robertson’s work as well, saying, “Wrote some of the greatest songs of all time. Still my favourite guitarist to back up Bob Dylan. His debut solo album is one of my personal favourites. A real titan”.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, another Canadian native, posted a memorial to Robertson, stating, “The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar”.

Classic rock pianist Dr John had also expressed his condolences, adding a picture on Twitter of him and Robertson performing together in The Band’s final concert, The Last Waltz. Robertson leaves behind his ex-wife, three children, and five grandchildren.

See more RIP Robbie Robertson. Wrote some of the greatest songs of all time. Still my favorite guitarist to back up Bob Dylan. His debut solo album is one of my personal favorites. A real titan. — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) August 9, 2023

See more Robbie Robertson has passed away. Rest in Peace to one of the most influential artists to ever do it. The Band. Those songs. His talents were so rooted in the soil of this place. — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) August 9, 2023

See more RIP to the great Robbie Robertson, pictured with Dr. John and Bobby Charles in The Band's immortal film The Last Waltz. pic.twitter.com/NpTghrCFK4 — Dr. John 🎩 (@akadrjohn) August 9, 2023

See more Robbie Robertson, The Band's guitarist and primary songwriter of "The Weight," "The Night They Drove Ol' Dixie Down," and "Up On Cripple Creek," among other classics, has died at age 80.

His songwriting, musical style, and production have influenced nearly everyone.

Everyone. pic.twitter.com/USXwVtDVdk — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) August 9, 2023

See more The loss of Robbie Robertson is heartbreaking. Canada has lost an icon, and music has lost a poet and a scholar. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) August 9, 2023

See more RIP Robbie Robertson. A good friend and a genius. The Band’s music shocked the excess out of the Renaissance and were an essential part of the final back-to-the-roots trend of ‘60s. He was an underrated brilliant guitar player adding greatly to Bob Dylan’s best tour & best album. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) August 9, 2023

See more Such sad news today that we lost Robbie Robertson. He wrote so many great songs for The Band, and helped change the course of modern music in the late 60’s. pic.twitter.com/D47rCk13N4 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) August 9, 2023

See more RIP Robbie Robertson

Unspeakably sad news. His songwriting and guitar playing made such a lasting impact on music and in fact changed the direction of music in the late 60's from psychedelic to a more roots based approach. Huge Loss RS pic.twitter.com/qbS5W8InKK — Ron Sexsmith 💙 (@RonSexsmith) August 9, 2023

See more RIP Robbie Robertson. Thanks for the amazing music and the great hangs, especially photographing you in LA not so long ago. We'll keep Anna Lee company for you… pic.twitter.com/0IqVibzVZm — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) August 9, 2023