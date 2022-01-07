Sidney Poitier death: Tributes pour in for iconic actor









Tributes are pouring in from all over the world for the late actor Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94. An actor and activist, Poitier was the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor, receiving the Acadamy Award for his performance in the Ralph Nelson film, Lillies of The Field, in 1964. With a career spanning 54 years, Poiter was also nominated for his performance in The Defiant Ones.

Bob Iger, former CEO of Disney has called Poitier, “The most dignified man I’ve ever met.” He went on to describe the actor – a former Disney board member – as: “Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special.” Meanwhile, Netflix star and Disney sensation Aimee Carrero, who recently appeared in the acclaimed series Maid alongside Margaret Qualley, took to Twitter to describe Poitier as a “once in a generation talent, a light like no other. He changed everything. Thank you, Sir Sidney Poitier.”

One of the first public figures to pay tribute to Piotier was Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright, who remembered the “landmark actor” as “one of a kind”. The Emmy-winning actor, who recently appeared in No Time To Die, took to Twitter to write: “Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuine regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.”

Also to offer their condolences was Star Trek actor George Takei, who called Poitier a “trailblazer” of the film world. Takei wrote: “Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and Lilies of the Field, for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt also paid tribute to the great American actor, writing: “Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats.”

Writer, director, and Euphoria star Colman Domingo has also offered some kind words, taking to Twitter to post a photo of the great Poitier, under which he wrote: “Until I can properly eulogize him later. Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant.”

As tributes continue to pour in, it’s clear that Sidney Pioiter made an immense impact on the face of American cinema, inspiring countless young actors with his courage and talent.

See a selection of the tributes, below.

Former @disney board member Sidney Poitier was the most dignified man I’ve ever met. Towering…gentle…passionate…bold…kind…altogether special. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022

A once in a generation talent, a light like no other. He changed everything. Thank you, Sir Sidney Poitier. https://t.co/OSoSW3G3nl — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.



(📷Sam Falk/NYT) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” and “Lilies of the Field,” for which he won Best Actor, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022

Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the greats. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022

Until I can properly eulogize him later. Heart broken. I am because of him. He blazed a tremendous path for thespians such as me. I am forever grateful. Standing O for this giant. pic.twitter.com/B6ZgNZF8MG — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) January 7, 2022