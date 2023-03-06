Tributes pour in for Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington









Gary Rossington, the last remaining original member of the legendary American rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, March 5th. Following the sad news, tributes have poured in from all angles from fans and colleagues of the music business alike.

In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official statement, surviving members called Rossington “our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist,” adding that the rocker “is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”

Journey’s Neal Schon retweeted Lynyrd Skynyrd’s original statement, along with a simple “RIP Gary,” accompanied by heartfelt emojis.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Metallica frontman James Hetfield thanked Rossington for “bringing me so much joy with your guitar playing and songwriting in one of my all-time favorite bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd.”

In a post on Facebook, former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson remembered his friendship with Rossington, which began around 2004. “I became friends with Gary during this time, and we had many great conversations over the next several years from the NAMM shows to Hellfest Open Air Festival. It seemed Gary kept his world small to the outside world but he always let me in it and trusted me as a music buddy,” Ellefson detailed. “Prayers and condolences to his family, friends & band…he and his legendary guitar work will be missed by us all.”

Fellow guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepard called the late musician “one of the best to ever do it,” while Travis Tritt admitted he was “heartbroken” by the news. “Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times,” the country star wrote while sending love to the departed guitarist’s family.

“I was saddened to learn that Gary Rossington, lead guitarist & last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died at 71,” one fan wrote on Twitter. He was one of the ‘Street Survivors’ of the 1977 plane crash that killed three members, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant three days after that album’s release.”

“I consider @Skynyrd to be one of America’s three greatest rock bands ever and a Southern rock-style Led Zeppelin,” another fan wrote. “Gary Rossington’s influence and talent was a huge part of that. His place in music history should not be underestimated. Gary Rossington, RIP.”

See more of the tributes below.

See more

See more RIP Gary ✝️🙏🏽✝️🌈 pic.twitter.com/DPVcPzEj1q — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) March 6, 2023

See more Rest in Peace my man. @garyrossington One of the best to ever do it. And thank you and @skynyrd for all the great memories on the road over the years. https://t.co/nQZqBxr5XD — Kenny Wayne Shepherd (@KWShepherd) March 6, 2023

See more I just learned that my dear friend, Gary Rossington passed away today. I’m heartbroken! Gary was not only a friend, but a collaborator that wrote songs with me and played guitar with me in studio recordings and onstage so many times. My heart goes out to Dale and the girls. RIP🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/BuTEIdDaR2 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 6, 2023

See more Love you, Bubba. Thank you for everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pYgsWTtrZM — Damon Johnson (@DamonJOfficial) March 6, 2023

See more Truly saddened today to learn that we lost the great Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was not only an exceptional guitarist and songwriter, but he was one of the coolest, kindest people I have had the pleasure to meet over the years. pic.twitter.com/eBmUjWacqU — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) March 6, 2023

See more "It's all right now, keep on singin' loud.

It's all right now, heaven should be proud" – Charlie Daniels 1979



The last of the Free Birds has flown home. RIP Gary Rossington, God Bless the Lynyrd @Skynyrd band. Prayers to Dale and the rest of his family. – CD, Jr. & Hazel Daniels pic.twitter.com/EoYXrLFjAh — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) March 6, 2023

See more This has been worst week in my memory. Literally everyday another legend or friend has passed away. Rest in Peace Gary. Thank you for being so nice to me over the years. pic.twitter.com/icded7xH1F — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) March 6, 2023