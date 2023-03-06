Gary Rossington, iconic Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies aged 71









Gary Rossington, the last surviving original member of the iconic American rock outfit Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, March 5th.

The band announced Rossington’s death; however, no cause was provided for the demise of the legendary guitarist. Despite the absence of details in the announcement, Rossington had opened up about his health issues in interviews – including his various struggles with heart problems and an emergency heart surgery that had to be performed on him in 2021.

Prior to his 2021 surgery, Rossington had also suffered a heart attack in 2015. During a conversation with Rolling Stone last year, the guitarist opened up about the highly demanding nature of public performances and his struggles. “I can still play,” he said. “It’s just the travel and getting to planes and hotels. It’s so hard on me, especially when you got heart trouble.”

Rossington also commented on the current state of Lynyrd Skynyrd: “It’s a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it’s not the original. Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live. In a couple of years, it’s supposed to possibly stop, and maybe it won’t. I just don’t know because who can predict the future? We’ll decide then what’s really going to happen.”

In a post published on Facebook, the band wrote: “It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

