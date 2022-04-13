Tributes pour in for comedian Gilbert Gottfried









Gilbert Gottfried, the beloved stand-up comedian and actor, has passed away at the age of 67. After a long battle with illness, Gottfried died in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 12th.

Gottfried’s family released a statement via social media to confirm the news as well. “In an addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the statement reads. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

The death of the whimsical great has been greeted by an outpouring of love and support by his fellow comedians and friends in the business. He was known as the “comedian’s comedian” throughout his career and that much has become clear.

Jon Stewart formerly opened for Gottfried and he described it as “one of the great thrills of my early stand up life.” Adding that Gilbert “could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

While his friend Richard Lewis wrote: “Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so.”

Adding: “For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away. You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.”

Beyond his comedy talent and acting abilities, Gottfried has been remembered by many for his friendly and eternally upbeat persona. This light-hearted nature and his kindly ways offered many people a hopeful leg up as they tried to make it in comedy.

You can check out a selection of the tributes in his honour below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

the funniest person I've ever known. There will never be another like him. RIP Gilbert Gottfried pic.twitter.com/pEAL8QR5pH — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) April 12, 2022

Sad to hear our friend, Gilbert Gottfried, passed away today… He will be sorely missed.💔 #ripGilbertGottfried pic.twitter.com/vvNXGkO2wu — Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) April 12, 2022

So sorry to hear about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. Truly a funny, funny guy. So unique. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) April 12, 2022