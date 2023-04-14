Tribes announce first album in 10 years with ‘Rabbit Head’









Camden rockers Tribes have announced their new album, Rabbit Head, which arrives on August 18th via Downtown Music.

The band reunited in 2020 after a chance meeting at a show by bassist Jim Cratchley’s other band, Dinosaur Pile-Up. Then, in March this year, they released their return single ‘Hard Pill‘, which precedes their first album in ten years, Rabbit Head.

Produced by guitarist Dan White, the album is a more collaborative effort by the band than ever before. “We went from not speaking to each other for eight years to living next door to each other in the middle of nowhere,” the guitarist remembers of making Rabbit Head in a press release.

He continues: “As the producer, I really want to understand what this means to everyone. What is the core of this band? This new chapter is about trying to capture that and use that to navigate this thing rather than ego or anything like that.”

“Dan producing has been really important, it’s let us work it out as a band without another person behind there. We got into the core of what we were doing way more and Dan guided the ship,” adds frontman Johnny Lloyd. “Working more as a songwriting partnership than previously, a new route emerged, one that melded both the band’s way with an epic hook and more intricate melodic interplay.”