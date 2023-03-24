Tribes signal a resounding return with unadulterated cut ‘Hard Pill’









Tribes - 'Hard Pill' 4

After a decade away, Tribes have returned with a new single, and it’s called ‘Hard Pill’. Coming with a fitting title for our times, it is the most full-bodied song the band has delivered, providing total aural respite. It has everything a classic Tribes song should have; big guitars, an anthemic chorus, and lucid lyrics from frontman Johnny Lloyd.

I caught the quartet, comprised of Lloyd, guitarist Dan White, bassist Jim Cratchley and drummer Miguel Demelo, playing a set at Camden’s Dublin Castle on Wednesday evening. The 200-capacity room was ideal for the band to precede the release of ‘Hard Pill’, an animated and sweat-dripping confirmation they are now back firing on all cylinders. This time though, as the band clarified, things are slightly different. After nearly a decade apart, they’re back purely for the love of the craft. It was a perfect warm-up for the band who will support DMAs at Wembley Arena next month.

Whilst the show was a thrilling one, with Tribes tearing through a remarkable number of pieces for a set that was only an hour long, it says a lot that ‘Hard Pill’ really stood out. They’re cutting the crap and doing what they do best. The line, “It’s not about me, it’s not about you, that’s a hard pill to swallow”, appears to reference this rejig of their ethos.

Props must also go to White. ‘Hard Pill’ is the best-mixed cut Tribes have released, exhibiting that sometimes it is better to stick to your guns. As the band have expressed, keeping it within the family allowed for a truly creative experience, from tinkering with the guitar lines to discussing the purpose of the lyrics. Perhaps, the most comprehensive version of Tribes is on its way.

The group always had a knack for unadulterated songwriting. Here, due to the facilitating production and prudent musical decisions, they’ve signalled a rebirth that will be fruitful, something many outfits returning for a second lap struggle to do. After all, many of us felt they still had unfinished business when they called it a day after just two albums in 2013.

Whether it be the chorus, the main riff – which toes the line between cheese and glory adroitly – or the climax where the solo melts into the mix and a chant of “I’ll be standing right by your side” arises, the song washes over you, like a summertime bout of nostalgia. ‘Hard Pill’ is sincere and unashamed, with Tribes using the past to create a sonic embodiment of catharsis. We could all do with delving in.