Trevor Noah set to quit 'The Daily Show' after seven years









Trevor Noah has established himself as a prominent face in the contemporary media landscape as the host of The Daily Show. His clips, containing commentary on hot issues such as Donald Trump, police brutality and gun violence, have gone viral on the internet on multiple occasions.

However, Noah is ready to take a step back from the spotlight after his seven-year tenure. He recently announced that he is ready to quit his position to look for other opportunities and explore other career avenues. While fans did not expect Noah to quit anytime soon, the talk show host felt that it was time.

Comedy Central released this statement: “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of ‘The Daily Show’ as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Noah also addressed the resignation in a special message. He said: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic, and I realise that after the seven years, my time is up.”

He added: “I’ve loved hosting this show; it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sexy, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

