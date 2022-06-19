Donald Trump was almost cast as President in 'Sharknado 3'









Before Donald Trump became the President of the United States of America, he had a truly bizarre media career. From appearances on Wrestlemania to the Home Alone franchise, Trump was involved in a wide variety of incredibly random projects but none of them were as crazy as his potential participation in the Sharknado series.

Sharknado has developed quite a reputation as one of those famous bad movie franchises over the years, resulting in the creation of multiple lacklustre sequels as well as other spin-offs such as comic books and video games. The stupidly hilarious series focuses on a cursed couple who are followed by tornadoes full of sharks.

While deciding on the production details of the third instalment of the series – Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, there was a touch casting decision to make. This edition follows the star of the series – Ian Ziering – as he travels to the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his heroism during the infamous sharknadoes.

When an oppressive weather system approaches the capital, another Sharknado attack proves to be fatal for a lot of important people before it goes away. Two people rise up to the occasion to save the nation – Ziering’s character as well as the President of the United States who was portrayed by Mark Cuban.

The casting process for the role of the President proved to be an arduous one since it was initially written with one specific person in mind – Sarah Palin. After Palin turned down the project, another interesting name was thrown into the ring but there were a lot of unforeseen complications regarding this casting.

Donald Trump’s name was suggested and when he was offered the role, Trump immediately accepted the role because he was very excited about being a part of Sharknado 3. Although the talks had progressed quite a bit and a contract had been sent to his attorney Michael D. Cohen, the casting team did not hear from Trump for a while.

It turned out that Trump was actually considering a presidential run which is why his advisors told him not to take the Sharknado project. According to the studio chief David Latt, Cohen responded: “Donald’s thinking about making a legitimate run for the presidency, so we’ll get back to you. This might not be the best time.”

Strangely, Trump became very furious when the team cast Mark Cuban instead and even threatened to sue the entire production. Latt added: “Then we immediately heard from Trump’s lawyer. He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!'”

