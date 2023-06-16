Trent Reznor has no current plans to bring back Nine Inch Nails









In a new interview with record producer Rick Rubin, Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor claims that he has no forthcoming plans to bring the band back in any notable capacity.

“I don’t want to be away from my kids,” Reznor explained simply. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

“I don’t really want to do anything right now,” Reznor claimed about his mindset during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I kind of want to feel OK, and I want to make sure my family’s OK, and that’s great. That’s OK.”

“In the context of Nine Inch Nails, in terms of an audience and the culture the importance of music – or lack of importance of music – in today’s world, from my perspective, is a little defeating,” he added. “It feels to me, in general – and I’m saying this as a 57-year-old man – music used to be the thing that, that was what I was doing when I had time. I was listening to music. I wasn’t doing it in the background while I was doing five other things, and I wasn’t treating it kind of as a disposable commodity.”

“I kind of miss the attention music got, I miss the critical attention that music got,” Reznor said. “Not that I am interested in the critic’s opinion, but to send something out in the world and feel like it touched places, might’ve got a negative or positive [review], but somebody heard it, it got validated in its own way culturally.”

“Culturally, that feels askew. Like I can’t think of any review I care about today that I even trust,” Reznor said. “I could write it before it comes out because it’s already written. In fact, ChatGPT could probably do a better job, you know? Or is currently doing the job. That makes for what I feel is a less fertile environment to put music out into — in the world of Nine Inch Nails.”

“I think that’s where some of the excitement of composition in film has thrust me into places I wouldn’t be with my band,” he concluded. “It’s made me learn and be in awe of what music is and how powerful it is and how much there is to know about it and how much I don’t know about it. And [I’m] in awe of seeing these different ways it can affect you emotionally, and techniques and sound and soundscapes and things I don’t think I would’ve come across on the typical trajectory of being in a band.”