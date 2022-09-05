Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross unveil two film soundtracks









Nine Inch Nails heroes turned Oscar-winning composers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross revealed two new film soundtracks at the weekend.

The first comes in the form of the score for Luca Guadagnino’s hotly-anticipated love story Bones and All, which made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on September 2nd, and the second in the form of Sam Mendes’ Empire of Light, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on September 3rd.

Notably, Bones and All stars man of the hour, Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a pair of teenage cannibals in the 1980s. The official synopsis reads, “Despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.”

In a new interview with The Independent, Guadagnino explained that he requested that Reznor and Ross attempt to “find the sound of a road trip” and “the sound of the American landscape.”

There must be something in the air, as Empire of Light is also set in the ’80s, and is described as a “love letter to cinema”, featuring two modern greats of cinema Olivia Coleman and Colin Firth. From the trailer, it’s clear that it is shaping up to be one of Mendes’ most refined to date, alongside the likes of American Beauty and Skyfall.

Reznor and Ross are two of the most celebrated film composers of the modern era. From 2010’s The Social Network to Disney Pixar’s 2020 hit Soul, they’ve undertaken a whole host of celebrated projects that reflect their artistic dexterity and quality as a collaborative force, with there being no surprise that they are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Constantly at work, the pair are currently touring with Nine Inch Nails.

