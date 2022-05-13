'Tremors' actor Fred Ward has died aged 79









Fred Ward, the star of the iconic thriller Tremors, as well as the films of Robert Altman, has passed away at the age of 79.

Best known for his appearances in The Right Stuff, Tremors and Short Cuts, Ward was an influential character actor who found fame throughout the 1980s and 1990s. News of his passing was first announced in a report from The New York Post, in which a statement from a representative read, “I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward, who passed away on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at age 79”.

Continuing, Ward’s cause of death was not revealed, though the statement did reveal his last wishes, outlining, “It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.”

Joining the air force before becoming an actor, Ward’s career started in Italy where he made an unlikely first appearance in a Roberto Rossellini TV movie about the life of Descartes. Upon his return to Hollywood, he found far more success, appearing alongside Clint Eastwood in the action thriller Escape from Alcatraz in 1979.

Later in the 1980s, Ward also enjoyed further success in the horror-comedy Tremors, as well as in the Robert Altman movie The Player which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022.

Though work slowed for Fred Ward into the 21st century, he still lent his experienced hand to several projects including the second series of HBO’s True Detective where he starred alongside the likes of Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams and Colin Farrell.

Ward is survived by his wife, Marie-France Ward, as well as his son Django Ward.