Watch the trailer for the upcoming Woodstock docuseries, 'Clusterf*ck'









The trailer for the upcoming Netflix docuseries about the calamitous Woodstock festival in 1999 has landed and is aptly titled, Clusterf*ck.

The series will be landing on the streaming platform on August 3rd and has been directed by Jamie Crawford. It has also been executively produced by Tom Pearson, Tim Wardle, William Swann, Casey Feldman, and Amani Duncan. It revisits how the festival descended into riots in three 45-minute episodes.

Woodstock ’99 was intended to recreate the spirit of the original Woodstock, but it was an utter disaster, and the documentary explores the reasons why it became a living nightmare. In 2021, HBO Max also looked back at the festival with a documentary by Garret Price.

“What caused the festival to explode into violence?” executive producer Tom Pearson ponders in a statement. “Was it a product of late ’90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

Korn’s Jonathan Davis asks in the clip, “When you see it with your own eyes, it’s ten times more shocking.” Meanwhile, Jewel also looked back at the weekend and recalled, “It felt like a crowd that could turn at any time.”

Watch the trailer below.