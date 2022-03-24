Watch trailer for 'The Offer', the new making of 'The Godfather' series









The making of The Godfather was famously so fraught that director Francis Ford Coppola considered giving it all up. The stressed-out shenanigans that went into the making of the masterpiece are now the subject of a new making-of series titled The Offer.

Starring Miles Teller as Godfather producer Al Ruddy, the new Paramount+ limited drama series offers fans the chance to be regaled by the tale of how the movie finally crawled, kicking and screaming, into cinematic existence.

Alongside Teller, the show also stars Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The series will serve as the first time Ruddy’s full account of the hectic procedure has been made public in what promises to be an interesting insight for fans and critics alike.

The first run of the show is being helmed by director Dexter Fletcher who is no stranger to tackling real-life subjects having previously brought the tale of Elton John to the big screen with Rocketman.

The series is set to debut on Paramount+ from April 28th. You can check out the full trailer for the series below.