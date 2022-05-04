Watch the extended trailer for the Sex Pistols series 'Pistol'









The extended trailer for Pistol, Danny Boyle’s upcoming Sex Pistols series, has finally been released. At the inception of the clip, a voiceover states: “England’s terribly boring. Nothing ever changes”, before a montage of clips shows the humdrum reality of 1970s Britain and Brotherhood of Man’s 1976 hit, ‘Save Your Kisses For Me’, plays over the top.

Not to worry, though. Johnny Rotten, Steve Jones, Steve Cook, Glen Matlock and Malcolm McLaren are here to destroy the equilibrium and galvanise the youth. The new trailer for the FX show follows the formation of the band, as Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s McLaren devises the idea for the band and their plan to take over the world. “Whether you can play is not the criteria,” McLaren argues at one point. “It’s whether you’ve got something to say.”

Following on from this, Johnny Rotten, played by Anson Boon, tells a fan: “Actually, we’re not into music. We’re into chaos.” From this, it’s clear that the series is to be a much-affected version of events, but this doesn’t detract from the entertainment value it offers, and it has an all-star cast to back it up.

As well as Brodie-Sangster and Boon, the series stars Toby Wallace, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Paul Cook, Christian Lees, Sydney Chandler, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams and Emma Appleton. The show is based on Steve Jones‘ 2017 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From a Sex Pistol, which imbues the tale with authenticity, even if, to some, Boyle’s interpretation of events and cast are about as far from punk as possible.

Notably, Pistol, became a great source of tension between the former Sex Pistols members, as John Lydon attempted to block the show from using the band’s songs, to which Jones and Steve Cook filed a lawsuit, and it won, allowing the production to proceed. All six episodes will premiere on Hulu on May 31st.

Watch the extended trailer for Pistol below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.