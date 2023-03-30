Watch the new trailer for the Russo brothers series, ‘Citadel’









The trailer for the Russo brothers’ forthcoming series, Citadel, has arrived. The promising preview comes just four weeks before the show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Falling just behind Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Citadel is the second most expensive TV series of all time across all platforms. Hopefully, the expenditure will correlate with audience satisfaction.

Citadel was helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the masterminds behind several hit Marvel Cinematic Universe creations, including Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. In this latest project, the pair introduce a new spy franchise that looks to expand to include multiple, as yet untitled, spin-off series set in India, Italy, and Mexico.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden head up the cast for the primary American series, which takes place eight years after the fall of the titular independent global spy agency. A synopsis reveals that former Citadel agents and partners Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) — who had their memories wiped in the aftermath of the calamity — will reunite on a mission to oust Manticore, the oppressive syndicate behind the Citadel’s downfall.

The new Citadel trailer gives an update on the premise set out in the synopsis, sharpening the ambiguity of the first-look trailer, which arrived earlier in March.