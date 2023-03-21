Keanu Reeves wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe









It is sometimes easy to forget that Keanu Reeves is already the star of two different franchises. His new addition to the John Wick franchise will be released later this month, and last year, Reeves starred in the fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise. But Reeves might be angling to join an even bigger franchise.

During a recent interview with Looper, Reeves revealed that he would be open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The John Wick actor was asked if he would be interested in joining the MCU at some point. The actor responded in the affirmative, claiming that he was a fan of the ongoing film franchise.

“That would be fun. I love those movies,” Reeves said in the interview. “It’s great to be in that kind of make-believe land and be in those big movies and have fun like that. Hopefully, one day, they can find something that I’m suitable for.”

It’s not the first time that Reeves has expressed admiration for Marvel. In his 2023 Reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if there were any roles over the years that he regretted turning down. Reeves wasn’t necessarily focused on the role that got away so much as he was interested in angling for a different character.

“No…but I did always want to play Wolverine,” was Reeves response. The Marvel character Wolverine has famously been portrayed by Hugh Jackman since 2000’s X-Men. Reeves will have to wait if he wants to play Wolverine: Jackman has signed on to play the superhero in the 2024 film Deadpool 2.