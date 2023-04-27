Watch the new trailer for ‘Platonic’ starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen









The newest trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic has been released. The show will star Rose Bryne and Seth Rogen, both of whom are also signed on to co-produce the programme.

“Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift,” the show’s official consensus reads. “The duo’s friendship becomes all-consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.”

The half-hour comedy is co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo, and Andrew Lopez will also star in the series. Platonic will release its first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24th, with the following seven episodes becoming available in weekly instalments.

The new series will be Rogen’s third media project of the year. The actor had previously lent his voice to the role of Donkey Kong in The Super Mario Bros Movie earlier this year. Byrne and Rogen will reunite later in 2023 to provide voice work for the upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, when Rogen will co-produce with longtime comedy partner Evan Goldberg.

Check out the first trailer for Platonic down below.