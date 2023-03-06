Jackie Chan to star in the new Seth Rogen-produced ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’









Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theatres on August 4th, featuring a stacked cast of stars lending their voices to the animated superhero film. Seth Rogen has produced the reboot, and Jeff Rowe, best known for writing Gravity Falls and The Mitchells vs. the Machines, will make his feature directorial debut.

The film acts as the first animated instalment in the cinematic franchise since TMTN in 2007. The franchise began in 1984 as a comic book before spawning an animated television series in 1987. In 1990, a live-action adaptation was released, followed by two sequels in 1991 and 1993. Since then, various television shows have been created over the years, and in the mid-2010s, Michael Bay produced two films that mixed CGI and live-action.

The hugely popular franchise will be rebooted this summer with plenty of familiar voices behind the CG-animated characters. Although a cast of relatively unknown voices will play the core four turtles, including Nicolas Cantu as Michaelangelo and Micah Abbey as Donatello, Jackie Chan will provide the voice of Master Splinter. The character is a mutant rat that acts as a martial arts instructor for the turtles.

Additionally, Paul Rudd will star as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph will voice Cynthia Utrom, and Giancarlo Esposito will play Baxter Stockman. The two henchmen, Bebop and Rocksteady, are voiced by Rogen and John Cena. Moreover, several musicians have lent their voices to the film, including Ice Cube as Superfly and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will follow the iconic turtles as they protect New York. In their attempts to be accepted as normal teenagers and respected for their acts of heroism, they find themselves up against an army of criminal mutants they must combat.