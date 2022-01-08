Megan Fox explains why she hated working with Michael Bay









Introduced to Hollywood with fanfare, explosions and plenty of media attention, the arrival of Megan Fox in the Michael Bay film Transformers caught the attention of audiences worldwide as the actor instantly became a household name and sex symbol. Though she has enjoyed a vibrant career since her role in the 2007 action film, starring in Jennifer’s Body, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Zeroville among other films, she has not yet recaptured the success of her breakout role.

As Fox continued to work with Michael Bay on the many sequels to the original 2007 hit, Transformers, their relationship began to sour, however, with the actor taking issue with the director’s working style prior to the filming of Transformers: Dark of the Moon. The spat reached such a head that following the release of the third film in the trilogy, Bay fired Fox and the actor was omitted from the fourth film, Age of Extinction, despite being a staple character in the series previously.

Asked about her relationship with the director in an interview with Wonderland magazine, Megan Fox stated: “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad man reputation,” before shockingly adding, “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is”. Comparing anybody to Hitler is a rather scandalous thing to do, though it certainly conveys the actors explicit feelings towards the filmmaker.

Criticising the director for his simplistic filmmaking style and misogynistic directorial style, Fox told the publication that his directions could often be boiled down to “Be Hot”, before adding: “’Mike’, I’ll say, ‘Who am I talking to? Where am I supposed to be looking at?’ And he responds, ‘Just be sexy’”.

Known in contemporary cinema as a bombastic filmmaker who prefers the chaos of explosions, gunfire and good-looking actors to a good script and compelling characters, Michael Bay has since gone on to create the likes of Pain & Gain, 6 Underground and his latest project, Ambulance. Consistently attracting Hollywood’s biggest and most culturally relevant names, Ambulance is set to star Eiza González, Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others.

Responding to the criticisms of Megan Fox, Michael Bay rather bitterly told GQ magazine in 2011: “I wasn’t hurt, because I know that’s just Megan. Megan loves to get a response”. Continuing, he appears to sarcastically mock the complaints of the actor, telling Megan Fox and the publication, “I’m sorry, Megan. I’m sorry I made you work twelve hours. I’m sorry that I’m making you show up on time. Movies are not always warm and fuzzy”.

With both Megan Fox and Michael Bay falling out of favour in contemporary Hollywood, it’s unlikely the feud is going to resurface anytime soon.