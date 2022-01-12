Watch the trailer for the new Steven Soderbergh thriller 'KIMI'









Steven Soderbergh has been working on returning to many of his iconic projects with potential sequels. While it was confirmed that Soderbergh is set to reunite with Channing Tatum for a new Magic Mike film called ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance‘, the director is also reportedly working on a sequel to his iconic heist franchise – the Ocean’s series.

Amidst all these reports which gained traction, many haven’t noticed that Soderbergh’s latest film is actually going to be released next month. Titled KIMI, Soderbergh’s new thriller is set to star Zoe Kravitz who is also gearing up for one of the release of one of the most anticipated projects of the year – The Batman, starring her alongside Robert Pattinson.

During the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Soderbergh was one of the most popular filmmakers around because his 2011 thriller Contagion was heavily amplified on social media as people found it to be a prescient reflection of the times. With KIMI, Soderbergh has set out to tackle the pandemic again with fresh eyes and deeper insights.

Set in Seattle during the pandemic, Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic techie who picks up on a violent murder while going through the analytics of a data stream. In order to do what’s right and get past the bureaucratic obstacles when it comes to reporting events like this, she has to confront her worst fears by journeying out into the world.

The screenplay for KIMI was written by none other than David Koepp who is known for his work on Jurassic Park and Mission: Impossible. Ranging from the sociopolitical unrest during the pandemic to a commentary on the increasing human dependence on technology which increased exponentially in the last couple of years, KIMI promises to be a wild ride.

Watch the brand new trailer for KIMI below.