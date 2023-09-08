Watch the trailer for the new Joan Baez documentary









After six decades of success as a folk star, Joan Baez has announced a documentary covering her extraordinary life. The feature will arrive on the big screen on October 6th, but you can watch the first trailer for Joan Baez I Am A Noise below.

The documentary has been detailed in a synopsis on IMDb as follows: “At the end of a 60-year career, legendary singer and activist Joan Baez takes an honest look back and a deep look inward as she tries to make sense of her large, history-making life, and the personal struggles she’s kept private.”

The 113-minute documentary is neither a traditional bionic nor a standard concert movie. Accompanying footage of the star on her 2019 farewell tour are reels of archival footage that retrace the highlights of her long and illustrious career.

Directed by Karen O’Connor, Miri Navasky, and Maeve O’Boyle and co-executive produced by Patti Smith, Joan Baez I Am A Noise showcases never-before-seen home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings that reveal the woman behind the music for the first time.

The story includes Baez’s struggles with anxiety under the spotlight, her association with Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement, and her famous relationship with fellow musician Bob Dylan.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro would appear as Baez in A Complete Unknown, James Mangold’s forthcoming Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet in the central role.

Watch the trailer for Joan Baez I Am A Noise below.