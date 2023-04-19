Watch the trailer for new HBO movie ‘Reality’ starring Sydney Sweeney









A trailer for the upcoming HBO movie Reality, starring Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, has been released. The drama, written by Tina Satter and James Paul Dallas, is based on the former’s play, Is This A Room. Satter has also directed the movie, which acts as her feature film debut.

Based on a true story, Sweeney plays Reality Winner, a former member of the US Air Force who leaked government information regarding Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential elections to the media. She was sentenced to just over five years in prison. Now, Sweeney will depict Winner’s interrogation, with the film recreating the day she was arrested.

Moreover, much of the script is based on genuine dialogue taken from Winner’s interrogation. Filming began in May 2022, with Reality debuting at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on February 23rd, 2023.

Sweeney, who rose to prominence with roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, is also scheduled to lead a new Marvel movie – Madame Web – and star in and executive produce a Barbarella remake based on Roger Vadim’s 1968 original.

Reality is set to premiere on HBO on May 29th at 10pm before becoming available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch the trailer below.